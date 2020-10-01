Calling All Kids: Free Admission to San Diego Zoo, San Diego Zoo Safari Park Throughout October

It's that time of the year again. Kids are free throughout the month of October at the San Diego Zoo and San Diego Zoo Safari Park.

Children 11 years and younger will receive free admission to the zoo, safari park when accompanied by an adult with a valid form of admission. One adult with a valid form of admission can bring up to 5 children free all month long.

Each weekend kids can partake in special interactive activities and experiences that connect them with wildlife and nature including a Bubble Dance Party, a Python Path, and Acro-Catz and Acro-Batz. Weekends in October, the zoo will stay open until 9 p.m.

Join us for three weekends in October filled with glowing fun, giggles, and grins—October 9–11, 16–18, and 23–25. #HalGLOWeen 🎃 https://t.co/FRTeLo7PZI pic.twitter.com/zjKrkk0rSs — San Diego Zoo (@sandiegozoo) September 25, 2020

Visitors will be encouraged to wear facial coverings and practice social distancing at both zoo locations.

Due to the pandemic, new measures have been adopted at both sanctuaries that include limitations to its shopping and dining experiences. The number of guests at a time will be reduced, one-way paths and barriers will be placed, an increased number of hand-washing and sanitation stations will be available, and robust cleaning routines will be made.

For more information, visit the zoo's website.

