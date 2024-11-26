The lighted tractors of Calistoga prepare to powerfully parade

What to Know Calistoga Lighted Tractor Parade

Saturday, Dec. 7

7 p.m.

PARADE VEHICLES? They're almost always vivacious, eye-catching, and full of heart, and it matters not, really, about the size of a particular float or automobile. A clown can ride a tricycle in a playful procession and be greeted by cheering, and a Little Red Wagon all covered in colorful ornaments? It's a charming sight. But for the really powerful machinery, big fire engines, and impressive multi-wheel trucks, you'll want to roll for one of the Golden State's most merry and unusual holiday events. It's the Calistoga Annual Lighted Tractor Parade, a heart-of-town happening that has become a sparkly must-do in the wine country hamlet.

The Lighted Tractor Parade has shimmered since the late 1990s. (photo: Visit Calistoga)

SATURDAY, DEC. 7... is the 2024 date for this dazzlement, a "cherished holiday tradition (that) celebrates Calistoga's rich architectural heritage in a uniquely festive way, blending small-town charm with the wonder of the holiday season." Admire some of the illuminated trucks and tractors of past years, then make your plans to be on Lincoln Avenue on the first Saturday in December. If you're collecting all of the most California-y events for your own personal gotta-do-it list, make time to roll for an authentically exuberant entry with plenty of local pride.