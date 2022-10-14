California's 10,000 Miles of ‘Internet for All' Cable Gets Start in Poway

Construction began Thursday near Poway on the first leg of a 10,000-mile-long broadband network intended to provide high-speed internet service options to everyone in the state.

"California is now one step closer to making the digital divide a thing of the past," Gov. Gavin Newsom said in a statement. "We're starting construction today to get affordable high-speed internet in every California home because livelihoods depend on access to a reliable and fast internet connection.

"This is about ensuring that all Californians, no matter the ZIP code they call home, can be part of the Golden State's thriving and diverse economy," he said.

Work on the "Middle Mile" network started on state Route 67, where on Thursday Newsom administration officials gathered as 500 feet of fiber optic cable was blown through conduit in the first segment of the $3.8 billion statewide broadband project.

When completed, the Middle Mile will be the nation's largest such broadband network, officials said. State funding will be made available for "last mile" connections from the network to rural communities. According to the governor's office, roughly one in five Californians do not have access to reliable and affordable high-speed internet, including more than 200,000 people in San Diego County.

"Beginning construction on the middle-mile network is a significant step toward broadband equity and providing all Californians the opportunity to access critical information," said Secretary of the California Transportation Agency Toks Omishakin. "High-speed internet is much more than a connection -- it's a lifeline that families need to work, learn, and access critical services."

The local project that began Thursday will be a fiber optic line running from Lakeside to Ramona. Once the network is complete, local carriers will have access to the network to provide communities with direct service to homes and businesses, as well as reduced-cost or free broadband internet service for those who are eligible.

"We are thrilled to see construction begin on the middle-mile network," said Secretary of Government Operations Amy Tong. "Too many rural and urban areas lack adequate broadband infrastructure, forcing residents to attempt to connect via mobile hotspots and unreliable satellite service, which leaves out too many Californians."

In July 2021, Newsom signed into law Senate Bill 156 to expand the state's broadband fiber infrastructure and increase internet connectivity for families and businesses. It included provisions related to the $3.25 billion initially budgeted to build, operate and maintain an open access, state-owned Middle Mile network. The 2022 Budget also included $550 million to support the project.