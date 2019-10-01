A new welcome center opened in Otay Mesa as part of a major transportation overhaul project. NBC 7's Joe Little has more. (Published 2 hours ago)

The Tijuana International Airport unveiled its new California Welcome Center Monday, which marked the first center of its kind to open at a U.S. border crossing.

The center is staffed with local travel experts and concierges to help travelers make the most out of their visit to San Diego, according to the its website.

Its goal is to “reiterate California’s welcoming message” to all international travelers “no matter how they cross the border.”

Travelers will land at the Tijuana International Airport, cross over a 390-foot pedestrian bridge into Otay Mesa, and arrive at a terminal where the new California Welcome Center is located.

The pedestrian bridge is exclusive to the airport and is part of the Cross Border Xpress in the area. It opened in 2015.

In 2018, approximately 2.2 million people used Cross Border Xpress. The number of travelers at the crossing is expected to jump to 2.7 million by the end of 2019.

There are 18 welcome centers across the state, five of which are in Southern California. Monday’s opening was the first to San Diego.

California Welcome Centers are overseen by the California Office of Tourism.