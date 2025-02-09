California sea lion pup rescued by SeaWorld at Mission Beach

A Californian sea lion pup was rescued by the SeaWorld Rescue Team at Mission Beach on Saturday morning.

The rescue happened around 8 a.m. near San Fernando Place.

"This animal was emaciated and definitely needed rescue," said Jeni Smith, with the SeaWorld Rescue Team.

The pup was quickly checked by veterinarians and is doing well. SeaWorld said as part of the rescue process, the seal will be fed formula before transitioning back to eating fish.

"He probably hasn't eaten in a while. But the goal is to eventually introduce fish and to then introduce him to the other rescue patients that are on site here at SeaWorld," said Smith.

The pupping season typically starts in June, and SeaWorld said this pup was most likely born last year, which makes him about 8 months old.

SeaWorld said this type of rescue isn't unusual. In fact, California sea lions are the most common mammal that they rescue.

"It is pretty typical for us to rescue California sea lions this time of year. Last year, I think we rescued 100 California sea lions," said Smith.

Two members of the SeaWorld Rescue Team who responded, Kevin Robinson and T.G. Plein, said the pup would be released back into the wild in about 6 to 8 weeks, so it could be reunited with its kind.

If you do encounter a sea animal that you believe needs to be rescued, SeaWorld said to contact their rescue team at 800-541-SEAL.