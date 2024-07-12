California rescinds proposal to place sexually violent predator in Poway after backlash

The proposed conditional release of a man designated as a sexually violent predator into a home in Poway has been rescinded, it was announced Friday.

The placement of Merle Wade Wakefield, 67, was recommended by the California Department of State Hospitals for a Sycamore Canyon Road home, marking the third time state officials have sought to place Wakefield in a residence in the community.

A court hearing had been set for next month for a judge to decide whether Wakefield would be released to that home.

The California Department of State Hospitals could not immediately be reached for comment on the reasons for the withdrawal of Wakefield's placement. Poway Mayor Steve Vaus wrote in a statement posted to X, ``Victory! The proposed placement of Sexually Violent Predator Merle Wakefield on Sycamore Canyon Road is off the table. POWAY's voice was heard -- not here, not now, not ever!''

Wakefield is classified as a sexually violent predator, a designation for those convicted of sexually violent offenses and diagnosed with a mental disorder that makes a person likely to re-offend.

After serving their prison sentences, SVPs undergo treatment at state hospitals, but may also petition courts to continue treatment in outpatient locations, where they are monitored via GPS, among other measures.

Wakefield was convicted of lewd acts on a child in 1981 and rape by means of force, violence or fear in 1990 and was sentenced to state prison each time, according to the San Diego County District Attorney's Office.

A judge previously rejected a recommendation to place Wakefield in a home in the Mount Helix community. He was also recommended for release to a Borrego Springs residence, but Liberty Healthcare, which operates the state's conditional release program for sexually violent predators, requested that Wakefield undergo additional treatment and the release didn't go forward.

Liberty Healthcare has said no SVPs have re-offended in the history of the program. While some SVPs have had their conditional releases terminated for violations of their release terms, Liberty officials say none of those violations were for new sexual offenses.