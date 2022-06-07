CONGRESS

California Primary Election: Sara Jacobs Leads 51st Congressional District Race

Congressmember Sara Jacobs and small business owner Stan Caplan appear headed for the November runoff

By NBC 7 Staff

Getty Images

Democratic Congressmember Sara Jacobs took a big early lead in her bid to represent California's 51st Congressional District.

By 10 p.m. on Election night, with 54% of the vote counted, Jacobs was in the lead with 63% of the vote. Republican challenger Stan Caplan was in position to advance to November's General Election with 35% of the vote.

  • U.S. Representative, 51st District

    58% reporting

    • Sara Jacobs

      60%

      55,343

    • Stan Caplan

      38%

      34,360

    • Jose Cortes

      2%

      1,780

“I first ran for Congress because I knew we needed a new generation of leaders who will do things differently, listen to everyone, respect everyone, and actually get things done for our community," Jacobs said in a statement sent Tuesday night. "I’m looking forward to meeting more of the vibrant CA-51 community, hearing from you, and earning your support in November.” 

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 7 San Diego app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Caplan, a small business owner, told NBC 7 he's happy it appears he'll be going head-to-head with Jacobs in November.

“My hope is people will see the issues and what’s important their constitutional rights are in jeopardy and they’ll start saying I don’t want the structure of our government to change to Socialism so it’s not that I’m so pretty it’s just said they’ll vote against what’s there."

Primary Election Stories

Election in San Diego 2 hours ago

California Primary Election: Chula Vista Mayor's Race Too Tight to Call

California Primary Election Results 3 hours ago

California Primary Election: Governor Newsom Cruises to Early Lead in Preliminary Results

Jacobs was elected to Congress in 2020 to serve the 53rd District, which will disappear after the General Election.

Before that, she served under the Obama Administration State Department, a policy advisor for the Hillary Clinton campaign and the founder of the non-profit San Diego for Every Child. She's also the granddaughter of Qualcomm founder Irwin Jacobs.

Jose Cortes, a self-described "proud socialist" representing the Peace and Freedom Party, had 2% of the vote.

Click here to see preliminary results for San Diego County, state and Congressional races.

This article tagged under:

CONGRESSSara JacobsSan Diego County Election ResultsCalifornia primary election51st congressional district
Coronavirus Pandemic Voices for Justice U.S. & World SportsWrap San Diego Padres Local Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Community NBC 7 Responds Down to Earth With Dagmar Politically Speaking Military Investigations California LX News Weather Videos Entertainment The Scene California Live
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us