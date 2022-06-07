Nathan Fletcher

California Primary Election: Nathan Fletcher Holds Firm Lead in Race for Board of Supervisors District 4 Race

Nathan Fletcher and Amy Reichert appear headed for November's General Election runoff

By City News Service

The Board of Supervisors oversees the county’s Behavioral Health Services (BHS) department, which provides mental health and substance use disorder services to more than 111,000 San Diego County residents of all ages. Board Chair, Supervisor Fletcher has made it a priority to reform the behavioral health services.
  • County Board of Supervisors, District 4

    % reporting

    • Nathan Fletcher

      62%

      45,785

    • Amy Reichert

      29%

      21,206

    • Sidiqa Hooker

      9%

      6,655

Democratic County Supervisor Nathan Fletcher appears to be headed for a November runoff election in his bid to maintain the District 4 seat, facing off against Republican challenger Amy Reichert, who's a distant second behind Fletcher in Tuesday's election.

The pair easily topped the three-candidate field in the race, far outdistancing challenger Sidiqua Hooker.

Fletcher, a Democrat, was first elected in 2018 to the District 4 seat.

Fletcher serves as chairman of the Board of Supervisors, as well as chairman of the San Diego Metropolitan Transit System and vice chairman of the Regional Task Force on the Homeless. He was endorsed by Gov. Gavin Newsom, San Diego Mayor Todd Gloria and the San Diego County Democratic Party, among others.

Reichert is the co-founder of ReOpen San Diego, a community organization that sought to reopen schools and businesses shuttered to stem the spread of COVID-19 and railed against vaccine and mask mandates.

On her campaign site, Reichert says Fletcher "ignored parents and small business people calling into the Board of Supervisors begging for help" during the pandemic. Her endorsements included the state and county Republican parties, El Cajon Mayor Bill Wells, Coronado Mayor Richard Bailey and former Assemblyman Steve Baldwin.

District 4 covers around 100 square miles, much of which is located in the central portion of San Diego, as well as parts of East San Diego County.

