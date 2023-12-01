California mortgage relief program helping San Diegans

The California Mortgage Relief Program is helping many people across San Diego and California stay in their homes.

The program that is funded by the 2021 American Rescue Plans Act provides up to $80,000 for mortgage relief, missed property tax payments, partial claims and loan deferrals taken during or after January 2020, and reverse mortgage arrearages.

All recipients must meet the following criteria to be eligible:

Experienced pandemic related financial hardship after January 21, 2020

Own and live in a single-family home, condo, or permanently affixed manufactured home or property with up to four units

Household income at or below 150% of the county’s Area Median Income (approx. $144,700 for a household of 1 in San Diego)

A local San Diego organization is helping people in the San Diego area.

“Our organization was selected to help those in the San Diego Region who need help covering their mortgage or if they’re behind on property taxes and need some kind of assistance,” Logan Heights Community Development Corporation’s Economic Development Director William Burties said.

Burties said the Logan Heights Community Development Corporation has helped over 50 families so far.

San Diegan Juventina Navarro has been helped by the program.

“It helped me with paying my mortgage for three months and it was just great,” Navarro said.

Navarro said she may have lost her house if it wasn’t for the program.

Funds do not have to be paid back and the program is free. The program is operated by the CalHFA Homeowner Relief Corporation