California Marines identified as two killed in crash during military operation in New Mexico

Two Marines who were killed in a vehicle crash during a military exercise in New Mexico were identified by officials Thursday.

Lance Cpl. Albert A. Aguilera, 22, was a Riverside native and enlisted in March 2023. Lance Cpl. Marcelino M. Gamino, 28, out of Fresno, enlisted in May 2022.

The California Marines were two of three involved in a vehicle accident on April 15 in Santa Teresa, New Mexico, while supporting Joint Task Force Southern Border operations, officials said.

The three were flown to a hospital in Texas, where Aguilera and Gamino were pronounced dead. A third Marine remains in critical condition.

“The loss of Lance Cpl. Aguilera and Lance Cpl. Gamino is deeply felt by all of us," said U.S. Marine Corps Lt. Col. Tyrone A. Barrion, the commanding officer for 1st Combat Engineer Battalion and Task Force Sapper. "I extend my heartfelt condolences and prayers to the families of our fallen brothers. Our top priority right now is to ensure that their families, and the Marines affected by their passing, are fully supported during this difficult time.”

Both Aguilera and Gamino had been promoted to lance corporal in 2024, according to officials.

The incident remains under investigation.