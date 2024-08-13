California laws protect workers during excessive heat

On an 85-degree day, Karen Ellis puts on her sun hat and sunglasses and spends the day watering the plants at Rancho Valhalla Nursery in El Cajon. As the mid-day sun beats down, the business owner is not just worried about the palms and perennials; she's equally concerned with keeping her staff hydrated.

“Always wear a hat. Sunscreen, if it's 105 [degrees] out. I don't even want them out there. I want them in the shade in the office. It's just too hot," Ellis said.

In California, when temperatures exceed 80 degrees, heat standards kick into gear, requiring employers to provide water and shade. California is one of only five states with protections in place for workers during excessive or extreme heat.

“Take breaks as much as they need. We have misters over on the other side of the office to turn on. Help yourself off with a hose,” Ellis said.

The Biden Administration has planted the seeds for federal protections similar to California's — water and rest areas when temperatures climb above 80 degrees. They would be the first federal laws of this nature.

According to the World Meteorological Organization, heat is the deadliest extreme weather event.

California data shows that between 2000-2017, the most heat-related illnesses in the state were in Los Angeles, Imperial and San Diego counties. The state says that can cost millions in health insurance expenditures, disabilities claims and lost wages.

“It's all the honor system. If my employees need to go sit in the shade, drink water, that's what they need to do. I don’t want anybody passing out on me,” Ellis said.