California Issues New Guidance on Quarantine and Isolation for Healthcare Workers

Healthcare workers who test positive for COVID-19 but are asymptomatic may return to work immediately without isolation and without testing.

Healthcare workers who are exposed to COVID-19 and are asymptomatic may return to work immediately without quarantining and testing.



Both groups will be required to wear an N-95 mask and avoid other healthcare workers when possible.

The return-to-work criteria for healthcare professionals are due to the staffing shortage seen across the healthcare industry fueled by the rise of the omicron variant.

The new guidance happens as the Newsom Administration seeks $2.7 billion to battle the pandemic.

The $2.7 billion in funding will help expand testing efforts, increase vaccination efforts, and battle misinformation.

$1.4 billion of new funding will be sought immediately before the beginning of the new fiscal year on July 1.