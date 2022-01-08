COVID-19 Pandemic

California Issues New Guidance on Quarantine and Isolation for Healthcare Workers

On Jan 8. the Newsom Administration temporarily changed the isolation and quarantine rules for healthcare workers until Feb. 1

By Kelvin Henry

NBC Universal, Inc.

Healthcare workers who test positive for COVID-19 but are asymptomatic may return to work immediately without isolation and without testing.

Healthcare workers who are exposed to COVID-19 and are asymptomatic may return to work immediately without quarantining and testing.


Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

Both groups will be required to wear an N-95 mask and avoid other healthcare workers when possible.

The return-to-work criteria for healthcare professionals are due to the staffing shortage seen across the healthcare industry fueled by the rise of the omicron variant.

US Hospitals Seeing Different Kind of COVID Surge This Time

The new guidance happens as the Newsom Administration seeks $2.7 billion to battle the pandemic.

The $2.7 billion in funding will help expand testing efforts, increase vaccination efforts, and battle misinformation.

Local

Covid-19 Oct 26, 2021

Latest Coronavirus Updates: COVID-19 Deaths Reach 4,500; County Urges Testing Only When Necessary

maya millete 2 hours ago

‘We Can't Give Up': Maya Millete's Family Hosts Vigil One Year After Disappearance

$1.4 billion of new funding will be sought immediately before the beginning of the new fiscal year on July 1.  

This article tagged under:

COVID-19 PandemicSan Diego Countyhealthcare workers
Coronavirus Pandemic Voices for Justice U.S. & World SportsWrap San Diego Padres Local Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Community NBC 7 Responds Down to Earth With Dagmar Politically Speaking Military Investigations California NBCLX Weather Videos Entertainment The Scene California Live
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us