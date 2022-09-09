California Issues 10th Consecutive Flex Alert Amid Sweltering Heat

Californians are being asked to voluntarily conserve energy as the state issued on Friday the 10th consecutive Flex Alert amid the oppressive heat wave.

The California Independent System Operator (CAISO), which manages the state’s grid, is encouraging Californians to limit their use of energy from 4 to 9 p.m. in an effort to prevent power outages. The agency said it forecasts a peak demand of 46,411 megawatts for Friday, which is well below its current capacity of 55,362 mw.

Flex Alerts are issued to avoid strain on the system and to prevent rolling blackouts from occurring. As part of the alert, residents are asked to:

Set thermostats to 78 degrees or higher

Avoid using major appliances like washing machines, dishwashers, ovens

Turn off unnecessary lights

Avoid charging electric vehicles

Residents were also advised to pre-cool their homes as much as possible and close blinds and drapes to keep interiors cool.

The power grid has been pushed to the limit during the heat wave. Late Tuesday afternoon, statewide electricity demand reached 52,061 megawatts, breaking the record of 50,270 MW set in 2006, according to CAISO.

The alerts come as unseasonably warm temperatures continue to grip the Golden State -- and a storm that’s delivering gusty winds and measurable rain to San Diego County won’t offer much relief.