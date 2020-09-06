CAISO Lifts Stage 2 Emergency Alert; No Outages Ordered

California's Independent System Operator lifted its Stage 2 emergency declaration a little over two hours after it was declared on Sunday night.
CAISO called for the Stage 2 emergency on Sunday evening at 6:23 p.m., warning residents about the possibility of rotating blackouts and advising them to conserve energy.
Although San Diego Gas & Electric tweeted out "For the 2nd night in a row, we avoided rotating outages thanks to your conservation efforts," thousands of SDG&E customers were without power Sunday evening just at about 7:30 p.m.
As many as 15,000 homes were without power in communities all over San Diego County, including Encinitas, Alpine, La Mesa and Lakeside, and many in between. Click here for SDG&E's outage map.
Stage 2 means that the "ISO has taken all mitigating action and is no longer able to provide its expected energy requirements."
"#ISO declares Stage 2 emergency; consumers should prepare for outages. Conservation will be critical to avoiding or limiting power interruptions," CAISO tweeted on Sunday.
The declaration was due to high heat and increased demand, according to CAISO.
Millions of Southern Californians lived through a third consecutive sweltering day on Sunday, with temperatures at the coast reaching the 90s and as high as 111 in Poway and inland areas.
During the Stage 2 alert, the ISO asks Californians to conserve energy, including San Diego Gas & Electric customers. It's possible during a Stage 2 alert that service will be interrupted as the grid becomes strained.
Temperatures are expected to drop on Monday, but the flex alert called for by CAISO will continue.