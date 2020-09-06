CAISO Lifts Stage 2 Emergency Alert; No Outages Ordered

California's Independent System Operator lifted its Stage 2 emergency declaration a little over two hours after it was declared on Sunday night.

CAISO called for the Stage 2 emergency on Sunday evening at 6:23 p.m., warning residents about the possibility of rotating blackouts and advising them to conserve energy.

#ISO lifts Stage 2 emergency declaration, thanks to conservation of Californians! No outages were ordered by the grid operators #FlexAlert ends at 9 pm. #ItWorked. Again. — California ISO (@California_ISO) September 7, 2020

Although San Diego Gas & Electric tweeted out "For the 2nd night in a row, we avoided rotating outages thanks to your conservation efforts," thousands of SDG&E customers were without power Sunday evening just at about 7:30 p.m.

As many as 15,000 homes were without power in communities all over San Diego County, including Encinitas, Alpine, La Mesa and Lakeside, and many in between. Click here for SDG&E's outage map.

Stage 2 means that the "ISO has taken all mitigating action and is no longer able to provide its expected energy requirements."

"#ISO declares Stage 2 emergency; consumers should prepare for outages. Conservation will be critical to avoiding or limiting power interruptions," CAISO tweeted on Sunday.

#ISO declares Stage 2 emergency; consumers should prepare for outages. Conservation will be critical to avoiding or limiting power interruptions. https://t.co/0zoCN0X4dV — California ISO (@California_ISO) September 7, 2020

The declaration was due to high heat and increased demand, according to CAISO.

Millions of Southern Californians lived through a third consecutive sweltering day on Sunday, with temperatures at the coast reaching the 90s and as high as 111 in Poway and inland areas.

During the Stage 2 alert, the ISO asks Californians to conserve energy, including San Diego Gas & Electric customers. It's possible during a Stage 2 alert that service will be interrupted as the grid becomes strained.

Temperatures are expected to drop on Monday, but the flex alert called for by CAISO will continue.