California Attorney General Bonta and San Diego leaders tackle fentanyl trafficking

Leaders local to San Diego, state and federal leaders met in San Diego on Monday to discuss the effects fentanyl trafficking has on the San Diego community and how they are attacking the problem.

“Illicit fentanyl is being trafficked across our border and sold through our communities leaving unacceptable death, pain, injury and tragedy in its wake,” California Attorney General Rob Bonta said.

Local leaders stressed the importance of the fight against illegal trafficking of fentanyl in San Diego County.

“One of the reasons why San Diego has taken on this fight is because we are one of the largest entry points for fentanyl for the entire nation but at the same time we have worked around the clock to be an example of how to stop this threat,” San Diego County Attorney General Summer Stephan said.

Drug seizures have found large quantities of fentanyl trafficking

“So far our fentanyl seizures have included over 11 million fentanyl pills. Over 3,000 pounds of powder and just under 300 arrests,” Attorney General Bonta said.

A multi-faceted approach is being taken to slow the flow of illicit fentanyl into the country, according to Rob Bonta.

While the effort is underway to tackle fentanyl trafficking, deaths have stopped climbing locally.

“So, while across the nation, we see the number increase to 77,000 in San Diego, our death rate of overdoses remained steady for the very first time to 815 people losing their lives,” Stephan said.

State leaders stress law enforcement action will evolve and continue as needed to stop illegal fentanyl trafficking.

“I’m very well aware the job is far from over and we are going to keep at it and stay aggressive,” Attorney General Bonta said.