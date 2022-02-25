Calif Bill Would Expand List of Crimes That Ban Gun Possession

A recently introduced bill aiming to increase gun safety would amend existing California law to place a 10-year ban on firearm possession for people convicted of several additional misdemeanors.

Assembly Bill 2239, introduced by California assemblymember Brian Maienschein, aims to amend the section of the Penal Code relating to firearms to prohibit firearms for one year people convicted of misdemeanor child abuse, elder abuse, carry of a concealed firearm, carry of a loaded firearm in public and more.

California law prohibits anyone convicted of a felony from possessing a firearm and already includes several misdemeanors that would trigger a 10-year ban on firearms.

Maienschein was joined by San Diego's Mayor Todd Gloria, City Council Member Marni von Wilpert and City Attorney Mara Elliott to introduce Friday the legislation he said would keep guns out of the hands of the wrong people.

"When you have crimes that show that you are dangerous to seniors and to kids, you shouldn’t be able to go out and buy a gun," Maienschein said.

The bill is opposed by gun rights advocates who say the bill is a form of government overreach, and a way to convict gun owners and prevent them from further ownership.

AB 2239 needs a simple majority to pass but has a long process ahead of it. It has not yet been heard in legislative session.