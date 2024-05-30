CalFire suspends burn permits as fire risk increases in San Diego County

CalFire San Diego will suspend all burn permits for outdoor residential burning in San Diego County, authorities said Thursday.

The suspension takes effect at 8 a.m. Saturday and suspends all residential outdoor burning of landscape debris such as branches and leaves, CalFire officials said.

"Due to increased fire risk, we are suspending all burn permits effective June 1," said Unit and Fire Chief Tony Mecham. ``This measure is essential to safeguard our communities and resources during this heightened period of danger."

Since Jan. 1, firefighters across the state have already responded to more than 1,250 wildfires.

While outdoor burning of landscape debris by homeowners is no longer allowed, Cal Fire is asking residents to take extra time to prepare for wildfires by maintaining a minimum of 100 feet of defensible space around every home and building on their property and being prepared to evacuate if the time comes.