Border 27 Fire in South Bay Stopped at 100 Acres: Cal Fire San Diego

Update as of 2:15 p.m.:
Acres: Stopped at 100 acres
Evacuations: No evacuations as of 2 p.m.
Cal Fire San Diego is in the South Bay fighting multiple small brush fires that have sparked near Lower Otay Lake.
Cal Fire tweeted at around noon that the fires, dubbed Border 27 Fire, were just south of Otay Lakes Road in Eastlake. The fire quickly grew to 100 acres where it was stopped, Cal Fire said.
Latest from Cal Fire San Diego:
Smoke was visible on the SDG&E cameras. Cal Fire said multiple agencies are still at the scene.
No other information was available.