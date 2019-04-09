Aerial view of the New Brair Canal near Barbara Worth Road in Calexico, California.

U.S. Border Patrol agents found a man dead inside a Calexico canal, just hundreds of feet away from the U.S.-Mexico border.

A man waving his arms next to the New Brair Canal was spotted by El Centro Sector agents using the department’s Remote Video Surveillance System.

Border Patrol responded to the scene near Barbara Worth Road where agents found a man pointing into the canal at another man who appeared to be unresponsive, Border Patrol said.

Officials determined the two men were brothers attempting to illegally cross into the U.S. from Mexico, according to Border Patrol.

The Border Search Trauma and Rescue Team removed the man from the New Brair Canal and attempted life-saving measures but were unsuccessful. Authorities pronounced him dead at the scene.

The case was turned over to the Imperial County Sheriff’s Coroner’s Office.

The New Brair Canal is roughly 400 feet away from the U.S.-Mexico border.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection said the incident occurred at 9:18 p.m., though didn’t specify the date. NBC 7 has reached out to CBP for clarification but has not received a response at this time.