Cal Fire Stops Spread of Brush Fire Burning Near Warner Springs

Cal Fire stopped the spread of a brush fire in North Eastern San Diego County at 2 acres with the help of firefighters in the air and on the ground.

The fire sparked Saturday along San Felipe Road in San Felipe, south of Warner Springs, according to Cal Fire.

#FelipeFire in San Felipe [update] Fire spread has been stopped at 2 acres. Ground resources will remain at scene for mop-up and containment; air resources to clear shortly. #FelipeFire pic.twitter.com/as5ZAOs8vP — CAL FIRE/SAN DIEGO COUNTY FIRE (@CALFIRESANDIEGO) April 23, 2022

Cal Fire said the spread was stopped at about 1:30 p.m. thanks to hand crews and aircraft making water or retardant drops.

The fire sparked amid Santa Ana wind conditions, but lower-than-normal temperatures. The weekend is expected to be warm and sunny, according to Meteorologist Brooke Martell, thanks to incoming Santa Ana winds. Winds in the mountains could peak at 25 mph, and temperatures will be much higher than normal, according to the National Weather Service.

Mild breezes today but #SantaAnawinds will bring much drier air and significant warming to levels 8 to 15 degrees above average high temperatures for Sunday and Monday #warmup #CAWX #socal pic.twitter.com/vLePuFvSlM — NWS San Diego (@NWSSanDiego) April 23, 2022

