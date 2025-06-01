Cal Fire says Henderson Fire in Pala area is 80% contained

A wildfire that scorched 256 acres in San Diego and Riverside counties near the Pala Casino is now at 80% containment, Cal Fire announced Sunday.

Authorities on Sunday morning lifted most of the evacuation warnings for the Henderson Fire. The blaze started shortly after 5:30 p.m. Friday off Henderson Road, north of state Route 76 and east of Interstate 15 in San Diego County, Cal Fire reported.

Cal Fire Capt. Mike Cornette said that along with firefighters putting in a lot of work, "the weather has helped us out a lot." He said officials were removing some hoses off the fire line.

Cornette said warnings remain in place for four zones, which are found on the Genasys app.

"We have control line all the way around the fire, which is not expected to grow any more, but we are mitigating any hazards and extinguishing hot spots," Cornette told City News Service.

The fire consumed an unoccupied recreational vehicle parked on the 37300 block of Magee Road in Pala, said Cornette, who added that Red Cross assistance has been offered to the owners.

"The aggressive aerial support from fixed-wing and rotary-wing aircraft has helped slow the fire activity," according to Cal Fire. "Firefighter hand crews and bulldozers are actively constructing control lines around the fire's perimeter to aid in mop-up operations.

"All evacuation orders have been downgraded to warnings, and the zones in Riverside County have returned to normal status."

The northwest-spreading fire grew to 30 acres by 6:59 p.m. Friday as ground crews and personnel aboard air tankers and water-dropping helicopters worked to subdue the blaze, the state agency said.

The fire grew to 200 acres by 9:57 p.m. Friday. It was 15% contained as of Saturday afternoon, and mandatory evacuation orders in San Diego County areas were downgraded to evacuation warnings.

A temporary evacuation point was set up at the Pala Casino parking lot, 11154 Highway 76.

Additional details about exact evacuation boundaries are available at here.