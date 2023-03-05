CAL FIRE San Diego Sends Help to Residents Snowed-in Throughout San Bernardino Mountains

When it snows, people from San Diego are known to visit towns like Lake Arrowhead or Big Bear to take in the sights and maybe hit the slopes.

That’s what the Taylor family did for their sons’ ski week. Kirk Taylor, Soriany Taylor and their kids, Skylar and Nate, went to their cabin in Running Springs on President’s Day.

Days later, they realized the week might turn into a longer stay and not by choice.

“My husband and the younger one snowboard, myself and the older one, we ski, so we go up to the resort a lot. We enjoy the activity and the sport,” Soriany Taylor said. “In a million years, we never thought this would happen.”

The four of them, along with their dog, got snowed in at their cabin for days after historic snowfall hit the mountain areas in San Bernardino County. When they were finally able to make it outside, they could hike to the nearest town for food and water. Even the 12 and 9-year-olds were done with the snow by the time they were able to get down the mountain.

“I never thought I’d be happy to not see snow,” both brothers agreed from the back of a rental car.

They got a ride from CHP after days of trying to find someone to take them out of the area. They left their family car buried under a pile of snow. While they feel lucky to have gotten help, they know others are still in desperate need.

That’s why CAL FIRE/San Diego County Fire sent 56 people from their department last week to help with the ongoing rescue efforts.

1/2 @CALFIRESANDIEGO firefighters and crews have been working hard in the @SBCounty mountains to restore vital services to residents affected by the recent storms. Along with our partners we are clearing roadways of fallen trees, exposing buried gas lines, and assisting pic.twitter.com/Pxu7ODSeLO — CAL FIRE/SAN DIEGO COUNTY FIRE (@CALFIRESANDIEGO) March 3, 2023

“We have that mindset, if things are going bad somewhere,” Brent Pascua, a fire captain with CAL FIRE San Diego said, “we’re probably going to be sent to help out and we’re going to figure out how we can make it better.”

The main priority so far has been clearing the local roads.

“That way we could get to the people, get to their driveways, get them food and water, help them to evacuate if need be,” Pascua said.

He added that they have also been uncovering buried gas lines and fire hydrants. Some personnel have also been going door-to-door with cases of bottled water and MREs (meal, ready to eat) for people stuck in their homes.

“They’re going to stay up there to be prepared for anything and they’re not leaving until the job’s done,” Pascua said.

He added it is not clear how long they will be out of the county for, but he anticipates it is at least another week. According to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department, as of Saturday night, 150 people asked to be rescued from their neighborhoods.

UPDATE: More information on today's response. For the latest updates on road way clearing and access, continue following @CHPArrowhead and @Caltrans8 pic.twitter.com/A3nLrrrVmK — San Bernardino County Sheriff (@sbcountysheriff) March 5, 2023

For more information on the ongoing rescue efforts in the San Bernardino Mountain communities, click here.