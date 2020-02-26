brush fire

Cal Fire Responding to 3 Acre Brush Fire in Jamul

By 8:50 p.m. the brush fire had extended to three acres

By Brenda Gregorio-Nieto

Cal Fire San Diego is responding to a three-acre brush fire in Jamul but Fire Capt. Thomas Shoots said it has the potential to grow to 100 acres or more.

The fire was reported at around 8:30 p.m. on the 16000 block of Skyline Truck Trail in Lyons Valley. By 8:50 p.m. it had extended to three acres, Cal Fire said.

The brush fire has the potential to reach 100 acres as they are working with gusty winds, Fire Capt. Thomas Shoots with Cal Fire said.

San Diego Sheriff Special Enforcement Detail is also at the scene.

No other information was available.

