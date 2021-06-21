Cal Fire Reaches Full Containment on 53-Acre Brush Fire Near Ramona

A brush fire that sparked in Clevenger Canyon near Ramona on Sunday is now fully contained, according to Cal Fire San Diego.

Cal Fire first reported the Clevenger Fire to be approximately 30 acres with a slow and moderate rate of spread around 6 p.m. Sunday.

.@CALFIRESANDIEGO and @SDFIRERESCUE are at scene of a vegetation fire in the area of Clevenger Canyon, near the community of Ramona. Fire is approximately 30 acres with a slow/moderate rate of spread. Hwy 78 will be closed to traffic in the area.#ClevengerFire pic.twitter.com/SQdCnqe8Po — CAL FIRE/SAN DIEGO COUNTY FIRE (@CALFIRESANDIEGO) June 21, 2021

At 7:15 p.m., Cal Fire tweeted the fire reached 50 acres and was 0% contained.

#ClevengerFire [Updated Containment 20%] — CAL FIRE/SAN DIEGO COUNTY FIRE (@CALFIRESANDIEGO) June 21, 2021

Around 7:30 p.m., the fire was 20% contained, Cal Fire said. Firefighters planned to work through the night to build a containment line.

By Monday morning, the fire had been stopped but firefighters would remain on scene throughout the day to increase the containment line. Then, in a tweet sent at around 8:45 p.m., the agency said firefighters had reached full containment, capping the fire at 53 acres.

#RT @CAL_FIRE: #ClevengerFire off San Pasqual Valley Road and Bandy Canyon Road, in San Diego County is 53 acres and 100% contained. In Unified Command with @CALFIRESANDIEGO and San Diego City Fire.https://t.co/v8QEqFSTFu pic.twitter.com/wR3pei65D5 — CAL FIRE PIO (@CALFIRE_PIO) June 22, 2021

Highway 78 was closed from Horizon View to San Pasqual on Sunday but was reopened by Monday.

No other information was available.

Please refresh this page for updates on this story. Details may change as more information becomes available.