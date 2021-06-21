Cal Fire San Diego

Cal Fire Reaches Full Containment on 53-Acre Brush Fire Near Ramona

The fire started in Clevenger Canyon near Ramona off Highway 78, south of Clevenger Trails

By Aleah Jarin

A brush fire that sparked in Clevenger Canyon near Ramona on Sunday is now fully contained, according to Cal Fire San Diego.

Cal Fire first reported the Clevenger Fire to be approximately 30 acres with a slow and moderate rate of spread around 6 p.m. Sunday.

At 7:15 p.m., Cal Fire tweeted the fire reached 50 acres and was 0% contained.

Around 7:30 p.m., the fire was 20% contained, Cal Fire said. Firefighters planned to work through the night to build a containment line.

By Monday morning, the fire had been stopped but firefighters would remain on scene throughout the day to increase the containment line. Then, in a tweet sent at around 8:45 p.m., the agency said firefighters had reached full containment, capping the fire at 53 acres.

Highway 78 was closed from Horizon View to San Pasqual on Sunday but was reopened by Monday.

No other information was available.

Please refresh this page for updates on this story. Details may change as more information becomes available.

