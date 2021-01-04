Cal Fire San Diego

Cal Fire Lifts Suspension on Burn Permits in San Diego County

By City News Service

With improved fire conditions forecast in San Diego County, Cal Fire on Monday lifted its burn permit suspension, which has been in effect since May.

As of 8 a.m. Monday, those with current, valid agriculture and residential burn permits are allowed to resume controlled burns on designated burn days, according to Cal Fire.

Agriculture burns must be inspected by Cal Fire prior to burning and burn permits will still be required.

Local

San Diego County Oct 16, 2020

Latest Coronavirus Impacts: County Reports 3,520 Positive COVID-19 Cases, No New Deaths Reported

baseball 27 mins ago

10 Padres Predictions for 2021

Property owners and residents are advised to use caution when conducting debris or agriculture burns and to follow burn guidelines at all times.

Only dry, natural vegetation such as leaves, pine needles and tree trimmings may be burned and individuals are not allowed to burn on windy days, according to Cal Fire. Piles can be no larger than four feet wide and four feet high and adults are required to have a shovel and water nearby.

Individuals can be held civilly or criminally liable for allowing a fire to get out of control.

Residents planning to conduct a burn are required to verify it is permissive by calling their local Cal Fire station or the Air Quality Management District at (858) 586-2600.

Copyright CNS - City News Service

This article tagged under:

Cal Fire San DiegoSan Diego CountyCal Firesuspensionburn permits
Coronavirus Pandemic Voices for Justice Local Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Community NBC 7 Responds Down to Earth With Dagmar Military Politically Speaking Local Business Spotlight Investigations SportsWrap California NBCLX Weather Videos Entertainment The Scene California Live U.S. & World
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us