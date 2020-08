Cal Fire San Diego stopped the spread of the five-acre vegetation fire Santa Ysabel by HWY 79.

The fire was a result of a car crash. It was reported at around 2:50 p.m. near 22680 Mesa Grande Rd.

Officials said a person involved in a crash has been transported to a local hospital.

#GrandeFire near Mesa Grande [update] Forward spread on the fire has been stopped. The traffic collision patient has been transported via ground ambulance. — CAL FIRE/SAN DIEGO COUNTY FIRE (@CALFIRESANDIEGO) August 16, 2020

No other information was available.

Please refresh this page for updates on this story. Details may change as more information becomes available.