brush fire

Cal Fire Fighting 60 Acre Brush Fire in Tecate, 5% Contained; Evacuation Warnings Issued

By NBC 7 Staff

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

Cal Fire San Diego is at the scene of a 60-acre brush fire in Tecate near the US-Mexico border that has prompt evacuation warnings.

The fire is near Tecate Mission Road and west of Tecate Port of Entry. Cal Fire said evacuation warnings have been issued for the nearby Tecate community. A temporary evacuation point is located at Potrero Elementary School on 24875 Potrero Valley Rd, Potrero.

Download our NBC 7 mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Cal Fire said so far one outbuilding has been destroyed but firefighters are making good progress from the ground and air.

No other information was available.

Local

Padres 2 hours ago

LISTEN: On Friar Podcast – Ups, Downs and What it All Means as the Second Half Arrives

cybersecurity 2 hours ago

Data Breaches Could Reach All-Time High by End of 2021: ITRC

Please refresh this page for updates on this story. Details may change as more information becomes available.

This article tagged under:

brush fireCal Fire San DiegoUS Mexico BorderTecate
Coronavirus Pandemic Voices for Justice SportsWrap San Diego Padres Tokyo Olympics Local Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Community NBC 7 Responds Down to Earth With Dagmar Politically Speaking Military Investigations California NBCLX Weather Videos Entertainment The Scene California Live
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us