Cal Fire Fighting 60 Acre Brush Fire in Tecate, 5% Contained; Evacuation Warnings Issued

Cal Fire San Diego is at the scene of a 60-acre brush fire in Tecate near the US-Mexico border that has prompt evacuation warnings.
The fire is near Tecate Mission Road and west of Tecate Port of Entry. Cal Fire said evacuation warnings have been issued for the nearby Tecate community. A temporary evacuation point is located at Potrero Elementary School on 24875 Potrero Valley Rd, Potrero.
Cal Fire said so far one outbuilding has been destroyed but firefighters are making good progress from the ground and air.
No other information was available.
