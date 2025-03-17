Cal Fire captain's wife, who is accused killing her, still on the run

One month after the stabbing death of Rebecca Marodi inside her Ramona home, her killer is still at large.

Investigators believe Marodi’s estranged wife, Yolonda, is the killer. Investigators have surveillance video of Yolonda Marodi stabbing Rebecca who begged her to call 911, according to investigators. A warrant for Yolanda's arrest also alleges that video shows Yolanda crossing the border into Mexico in the hours right after the Feb. 17 slaying.

Monday marks one month since the death of Cal Fire Captain Rebecca Marodi. NBC 7’s M.G. Perez shows us the tribute from her loved ones.

NBC 7 reached out to investigators with the San Diego County Sheriff’s Homicide Unit and the U.S. Marshal’s Fugitive Task Force, and both departments said they're still actively working to make an arrest in the case.

Former Oceanside Police Homicide Detective Chris McDonough, who now uses his expertise at the Cold Case Foundation, told NBC 7 that he believes law enforcement will bring Yolonda to justice.

“There’s a lot of dynamics going on here,” McDonough said, adding that Yolanda is “running on pure luck.”

McDonough said investigators are likely closely watching Marodi’s digital footprint, as well as those of family members on both sides of the border. If Yolanda's family is helping her elude arrest, they could find themselves facing charges of aiding and abetting.

Court documents show Yolanda Marodi — who is accused of stabbing her wife, a Cal Fire captain, to death last week at their home in Ramona — pleaded guilty to fraud in 1995 after she stole more than $4,000 in state aid for nearly a year. The complaint says she accepted child welfare payments for her oldest son while she was fully employed.

This isn’t Yolanda's first brush with the law: More than 20 years ago she did prison time for the stabbing death of her ex-husband, James Olejniczak.

McDonough said the fact that Yolanda's has spent time in prison could complicate things.

“It puts the authorities and those who are looking for her at higher risk,” McDonough said. “If she decides she’s not gonna go back [to prison], then, of course, that puts suicide by cop into play."

McDonough said tips from the public could be key to locating Marodi.

More is being uncovered about Becky Marodi's suspected killer, who is also her estranged wife, reports NBC 7's Allison Ash.

“They make or break a case," McDonough said. "Ninety percent of all crimes are solved by the public, and so the public’s vigilance in this is extremely important, and law enforcement is always grateful to have them on board.”

McDonough said he wouldn’t be surprised if a family member decided enough is enough and tipped investigators off about Marodi’s whereabouts.

Crime Stoppers is offering a $1,000 reward for information that leads to Yolanda Marodi’s arrest.