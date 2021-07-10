Cal Fire Battling Vegetation Fire in Dulzura, 70 Acres

Cal Fire San Diego arrived at the scene of brush fire along Marron Valley Road south of the South Bay Rod & Gun Club in Dulzura Saturday.

Around 6:30 p.m., Cal Fire said the fire reached two acres and had a moderate rate of spread.

By 7 p.m., the fire grew 20 to 25 acres. Cal Fire said there was no structure threat and no evacuations.

"High voltage power lines in the fire area," Cal Fire said.

Around 9 p.m., Cal Fire said the fire reached 70 acres and evacuation orders were issued.

"Evacuation order for all of Bee Canyon Road," Cal Fire tweeted. "Evacuation warning for all of Little Tecate Road."

A temporary evacuation point is set up at Steele Canyon High School, Cal Fire said.

No other information was immediately available.

