Cal Fire

Cal Fire Battles Blaze Near ‘Sweetwater Fire' Near Treatment Facility

By Andrew Johnson

Cal Fire crews responded to a vegetation fire that broke out east of Bonita Thursday afternoon.

In a tweet at 1:25 p.m., Cal Fire confirmed the blaze had reached 3 acres near State Route 125.

Crews described the fire as burning with a "moderate rate of spread." It was dubbed the "Sweetwater Fire" for its location to the Sweetwater Treatment Facility and Sweetwater Reservoir.

SkyRanger 7 flew overhead of the blaze, capturing a plume of white smoke. A helicopter was seen filling up from the Sweetwater Reservoir to make drops over the fire.

No other information was immediately available.

