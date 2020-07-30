Cal Fire Battles Blaze Near ‘Sweetwater Fire' Near Treatment Facility

Cal Fire crews responded to a vegetation fire that broke out east of Bonita Thursday afternoon.
In a tweet at 1:25 p.m., Cal Fire confirmed the blaze had reached 3 acres near State Route 125.
Crews described the fire as burning with a "moderate rate of spread." It was dubbed the "Sweetwater Fire" for its location to the Sweetwater Treatment Facility and Sweetwater Reservoir.
SkyRanger 7 flew overhead of the blaze, capturing a plume of white smoke. A helicopter was seen filling up from the Sweetwater Reservoir to make drops over the fire.
No other information was immediately available.