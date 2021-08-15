Cajon Valley Union School District Prepares for Student's Return

Dani Fogarty admits she’s worried about sending her daughter back to school this Tuesday.

“Last year they did have a lot more safety protocols, this year I am a lot more nervous,” said Fogarty.

Her daughter, Sofia, is not yet eligible for the vaccine. She is still four months away from turning 12.

But Fogarty says seeing Sofia’s excitement about returning to the classroom is worth the risk.

“I’m excited to go back to school because I am going to be able to see all of my friends again,” said Sofia.

Many students like Sofia are also confronting the first day of school unvaccinated this week.

“I’m very ready,” said Jose Sabedra, sixth-grader at Bostonia Language Academy. “I have my new backpack, my new shoes. I have a lot of new stuff. [I’m] ready to go back.”

Sabedra is also 11 years old and unable to get vaccinated. His parents however are a little more at ease about his return to the classroom.

“Of course it's always scary, you know, to send your kids out there,” said Edith Hernandez, Jose’s mom. “But I’m truly confident in our school and our district.”

The return to the classroom comes as the state scrambles to control the sharp increase in COVID-19 cases.

Kids aren't immune to the virus and some school districts across the county are already seeing cases.

So what will the Cajon Valley Union District be doing to keep kids safe?

“Well it's optional to wear a mask outdoors but inside you have to wear a mask,” said Jose. “You have to wear a mask, you have to wash your hands for 20 seconds with soap and also have to put hand sanitizer every time you touch something with germs on it."

On their website, Cajon Valley states they will continue working with parents and advisory committees to determine the best environment for their students. Assuring their plans are designed to keep kids safe and learning in the classroom.