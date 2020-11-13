Cajon Valley Union School Dist. Dealing With COVID-19 Cases Among Students, Teachers

At least 17 schools in the Cajon Valley Union School District have had cohort closures because of positive or presumptive positive COVID-19 cases since school started Sept. 8, according to district leaders.

Currently, six employees and 12 students within the district are listed as COVID-19 positive, according to the CVUSD dashboard. The cases have impacted 10 schools and the district office.

Bostonia Language Academy, Flying Hills School of the Arts, and Montgomery Elementary School each have three cases, which is the most of any schools in the district. The other seven schools have one or two positive cases.

Emerald Middle School – 1 case

Greenfield Middle School – 1 case

Los Coches Creek Middle School – 1 case

Jamacha Elementary – 2 cases

Johnson Elementary – 1 case

Lexington Elementary – 1 case

Meridian Elementary – 1 case

“From what I understand, the closures are happening per cohort and the cases are not being spread at school,” said Crystal Rodriguez, a CVUSD parent. She said she decided against sending her daughter back to the classroom because her husband is staying home and can help with at-home learning.

CVUSD Director of Student Development, Jeremy Boerner, said entire school campuses have not had to close because of minimal student interactions. Boerner said students are required to stay within their cohort, which makes contact tracing easier to manage.

According to the district’s reopening plan, students and staff who’ve been in close contact with an infected person will be notified via phone or email and will be asked to quarantine for 14 days.

The following CVUSD schools have had cohort closures due to either positive cases, or out of an abundance of caution, according to Boerner: