Cajon Valley Schools Offer Free Summer ‘Camp' to All Students

After more than a year of distance and hybrid learning due to the pandemic, officials at the Cajon Valley Union School District plan on reopening all the schools in the community this summer for optional summer-enrichment programs.

CVUSD plans on paying for "Camp Cajon" at the 27 schools with federal CARES Act funds so that the free programs can be made available to all students.

School officials describe the summer activities as "camp-like," with children participating "in small groups, personalized instruction, hands-on science activities, arts, organized sports, swimming, and field trips."

The district will partner with the literacy platform Beable on summer reading -- awarding prizes to kids who show "the most growth" -- as well as concert promoter Live Nation, which in recent years has revitalized the downtown performing-arts center, which is now known as the Magnolia Center.

"Cajon Valley students will bring live theater and arts back to the stage," the district said in a release sent out on Monday. "The featured show will be 'Beauty and the Beast' and include students from across the entire district."

Also on the menu for summer: team sports, hands-on science, music, dance, STEM and robotics.

Working families will get support before and after Camp Cajon as well, with an extended-day program running from 6:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Families can sign up here or call or email Howard Shen at 619-590-5823 or shenh@cajonvalley.net for more information.