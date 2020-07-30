National Park Service

Cabrillo National Monument Open for Sunset During August Weekends

The national park announced the tidepool area will be open 30 minutes before sunset

By Brenda Gregorio-Nieto

Cabrillo National Monument at sunset
Cabrillo National Monument Twitter

San Diegans can now catch an amazing view of the sunset at the tidepool area at Cabrillo National Monument during August weekends.

The national park announced the tidepool area will be open 30 minutes before sunset on Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays in August.

Every weekend the park will be open until 8 p.m. and the tidepool area will close at 7:30 p.m. so that visitors can enjoy the views of the Pacific Ocean and San Diego during sunset.

The national park is in a phased re-opening. All outdoor areas, trails, and restrooms are open, but indoor areas like exhibits, the visitors center and the Old Point Loma Lighthouse are temporarily closed.

The park encourages the public to follow local health orders to keep six feet away from people who are not members of your household, to have a face covering ready and wear it if you come within six feet of other people, practice leave no trace principle, and avoid crowded areas.

The park opens every day at 9 a.m. Monday through Thursday the park is open until 5 p.m., and the tidepools close at 4:30 p.m.

The road to the tidepools may be closed if the area hits capacity in order to maintain social distancing. 

For more details, visit Cabrillo National Monument's website.

