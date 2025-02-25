CA program to send San Diego $26M for homelessness, about $1M less than 2024

The city of San Diego can expect to receive around $25.8 million in state funding through the Homeless Housing, Assistance and Prevention Program, Gov. Gavin Newsom announced Monday.

The HHAP funds can be used for supportive programs and housing for people experiencing homelessness. The city's application to the state for the funding must first be approved by the San Diego City Council. If approved, it would mark the sixth consecutive year San Diego has received the influx.

"This funding reaffirms California's commitment to reducing homelessness," Mayor Todd Gloria said. "Thanks to Governor Newsom and the State Legislature, cities continue expanding shelter capacity, street outreach and getting people on the path to permanent housing.

"San Diego has been a good steward of these HHAP investments, creating hundreds of shelter beds and moving thousands of San Diegans into housing -- proving that sustained investment makes a real difference."

According to the city, HHAP and city-funded programs served more than 4,200 people in shelters, 1,100 in the Safe Parking Program, and 700 in the Family Reunification Program in 2024. Outreach services were brought to 5,200 people and nearly 2,700 people found permanent housing in the last calendar year.

In 2024, San Diego received $29.9 million in HHAP funding. Gloria said that while the funding amount is less than last year, they will nevertheless help existing programs continue. New programs will have to be allocated in the Fiscal Year 2026 budget.

The city will work with the county of San Diego and Regional Task Force on Homelessness to prepare joint applications as they seek separate funds.

"Our homelessness response system wouldn't be as robust as it is without this critical funding," said Sarah Jarman, director of San Diego's Homelessness Strategies and Solutions Department. "The HHAP program reinforces the commitment this city has made to continue offering life-changing services for thousands of San Diegans."

Also on Monday, Gov. Gavin Newsom announced new accountability measures for communities receiving state funding to address homelessness. Accountability.ca.gov has funding projects broken down by name, issues, cities and dollar amounts. Each project is color-coded, with green signifying success, and red identifying areas or policies that need more attention or are less effective.

NBC 7's Todd Strain contributed to this report — Ed.