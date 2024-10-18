Crime and Courts

Bystander who intervened after man punched woman in Midway District stabbed

SDPD said the bystander was driving down Sports Arena Boulevard when he saw the man punch the woman

By Christina Bravo

NBC 7 San Diego

San Diego police say a man stabbed a person who was attempting to intervene in a domestic violence incident in the Midway District Thursday night.

The suspect, 38, was walking with a woman along Sports Arena Boulevard at about 10:15 p.m. when a passenger in a vehicle saw the man punch the woman, SDPD said.

The passenger pulled over, got out of the car and confronted the man. San Diego police said a fight began and that's when the man pulled out a knife and stabbed the bystander in the back. It was not clear what he was stabbed with.

The victim was transported to a nearby hospital and is expected to survive.

The suspect was arrested. His identity has not yet been released.

NBC 7 has reached out for the condition of the woman.

SDPD said anyone with information should contact Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence, contact the National Domestic Violence Hotline by calling 1-800-799-SAFE (7233), visiting www.thehotline.org or texting LOVEIS to 22522.

Click here for domestic violence resources in San Diego County and here for the Spanish version. Click here for considerations for people experiencing domestic violence

