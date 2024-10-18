Bystander who intervened after man punched woman in Midway District stabbed

San Diego police say a man stabbed a person who was attempting to intervene in a domestic violence incident in the Midway District Thursday night.

The suspect, 38, was walking with a woman along Sports Arena Boulevard at about 10:15 p.m. when a passenger in a vehicle saw the man punch the woman, SDPD said.

The passenger pulled over, got out of the car and confronted the man. San Diego police said a fight began and that's when the man pulled out a knife and stabbed the bystander in the back. It was not clear what he was stabbed with.

The victim was transported to a nearby hospital and is expected to survive.

The suspect was arrested. His identity has not yet been released.

NBC 7 has reached out for the condition of the woman.

SDPD said anyone with information should contact Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.