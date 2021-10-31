Bystander Killed at Otay Mesa Drag Race

A driver in a drag race in Otay Mesa lost control of his vehicle, hitting and killing a bystander, police said Sunday.

Two motorists were drag racing at about 6 a.m. Sunday in the 8800 block of Kerns Street when a driver lost control of his vehicle and went up on the sidewalk, striking a bystander who was watching the race, said Officer Sarah Foster of the San Diego Police Department.

The bystander died of his injuries at the scene, the officer said.

No arrests were immediately reported. SDPD traffic units responded and were handling the investigation.

Anyone with information related to the incident can call Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.