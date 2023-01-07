Butler Leads Aztecs MBB to Win in Wyoming

San Diego State's men's basketball program had won eight straight games against Wyoming, with four straight coming on the road. However, any time a team that plays at sea level goes 7,100 feet in the air, things have the potential to go haywire.

Not only did the Aztecs not suffer a letdown against the Cowpokes ... they actually shot the ball BETTER than they usually do. SDSU shot 46.2% from 3-point range and 50% from the field overall in an 80-75 win in Laramie, getting one of their toughest treks out of the way early and running their record to 12-3 (3-0 in Mountain West Conference play).

Junior guard Lamont Butler set the tone in the 1st half. Usually a pass-first point guard, Butler hit his first four shots, all from 3-point range, and finished with a career-high 23 points. In a tightly-contested game neither team either reached a double-digit lead. The largest advantage was when Adam Seiko hit a 3-pointer to put the Aztecs up 39-31, but Wyoming shaved that lead down to just one point by halftime.

After the break it was nip-and-tuck. There were eight lead changes over the final 20 minutes and when a game is grinding down to the end, you need a senior to take over. Matt Bradley did just that. Bradley scored nine points in six and a half minutes (and finished with 18 points) to make sure the Aztecs did not let one get away.

The Aztecs are back at it on Tuesday night at Viejas Arena when they host Nevada.