Busy Convoy District could soon get parking meters

Round and round they go through the parking lots and the streets of Kearny Mesa. When some convoy district customers will find parking, none of them know.

"Parking is terrible! Some of the worst parking almost in all of San Diego," said frequent Convoy customer Kyle Stein.

“It sucks! It's bad," said Zianna Lambarri, another frequent customer.

San Diego City Councilmembers are scheduled to vote on a plan Tuesday to make Kearny Mesa, including the Convoy District, a Community Parking District or CPD.

That would allow the city to make changes to parking in the area, including adding parking meters.

“Yeah, no. That’s not good. Why would I pay for parking if I can't even find it?" wondered Stein.

“I don’t know. No one wants to pay for parking, so guess it’s a bad idea. But if it lets people park easier ... " said customer, Evelyn Zuñiga.

According to the Convoy Parking District Conceptual Plan, metered or "time-limited parking" promotes turnover, for better access to businesses.

“If there’s a good parking meter system going, I’m for it,” said Noah Pena.

Pena feels the parking pain almost daily. He works in the Convoy District.

“It’s a hassle. I’m losing time out of my job and money out my pocket just to look for parking," he said.

The parking problem is so bad, NBC 7 even spotted people parking in the red.

If the city approves the parking district plan, to increase space, they could also consider reducing the length of red and other colored zones, as well as the possibility of a parking garage.

“That makes more sense. I'd be down for that and not have to pay for it. Yeah that would be cool," said Stein.

While he believes something needs to be done, he’s among the frequent Convoy customers who have safety concerns when it comes to one of the proposed ideas to change parallel parking spaces to diagonal or head-in.

The Convoy District Partnership, which is focused on improving the area, sent a letter to the city saying they’re in favor of creating the parking district.