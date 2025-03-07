North Park businesses on University Avenue vandalized

San Diego police are investigating four separate incidents of vandalism on University Avenue in North Park.

Storefront windows have been smashed, and cash registers and computers have been stolen.

Leslee Evans has owned and operated Creative Futons since the 80s. It’s still the love of her life, despite the break-ins, the battering and the most recent incident, which she believes is a bullet.

“It’s not worth my life to have my store,” Evans said.

Her storefront window was smashed by someone in the early hours of Monday, Jan. 27. Nothing was stolen, but the damage was extensive.

“They shattered the whole plate glass window in the front of the store, so it was pretty extensive — about two grand to replace it," Evans said.

She says she’s been burglarized and vandalized a dozen times since being in business. In recent history, there was a smash and grab. Evans says a man used a two-by-four to break in the front door, then stole a crystal.

In October 2023, a rock was used to again smash the glass in the front door. Evans says in December of last year, someone first sprayed chemicals over the lens of her security camera, then two hours later threw a chunk of asphalt through her storefront.

“To be threatened like this, it’s that you are always on edge. You are always watching. I always keep the doors locked now,“ Evans said.

Creative Futons is not the only business on University Avenue under attack. Just three doors down is Botoxie spa. The window was busted out on Feb. 3, and then again exactly one month later, on Monday. The plywood still covers up the damage.

The San Diego Mid-City division says it’s investigating four recent incidents. They include pellet-gun shootings and one involving a metal object.

In the Creative Futons case, police describe the suspect as a man, approximately 25 to 35 years old, with long blonde hair, wearing tan shorts, a tan or white shirt and carrying a pink backpack. He has not yet been identified.

In the two shootings targeting Botoxie, police say security cameras captured a silver sedan passing by the business at the time of the shootings. The owner of that car has been identified.

“I can’t keep my business open to the public. I have to scrutinize who is coming up to the door, whether I let them in or not,” Evans said.

Despite the number of incidents in a concentrated place and time, in part of an emailed response to our questions, police wrote: “These incidents are not connected as a series and are not related to hate crimes.”

If it’s the tenacity of small business owners that keep the doors open, it could be the menace of a few bad actors that close them.

Despite having the description of one suspect and identifying the owner of one car involved, Mid-City police have so far made no arrests.