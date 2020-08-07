Businesses Struggle to Keep Up With Changing COVID-19 Regulations

As the state's COVID-19 numbers continue to rise, businesses are required to follow the rules to help slow the coronavirus spread. But with the rules constantly changing, some are finding it hard to keep up.

“You can open, no, you can not, you need to open with this and testing has to be done this way and that way,” that’s how Dr. Hector Salazar with La Jolla Cosmetic Surgery Center described the current situation.

“(It’s) very frustrating,” said Mario Lopez, owner of Antique Row Cafe. “You think you’re getting to the point and then it changes."

The state's COVID regulations have required a mobility level for businesses across California over the past few months.

“I’ve been in the profession for over 35 years, and this has been the most significant wave of anxiety and curiosity I have seen in my career in employment law,” said Janice Brown," employment law attorney.

And whether it is virtual consultations with Dr. Salazar or dining outdoors with Antique Row Cafe. Business owners across the county have had to change the way they operate.

“It’s lesser visits than what we were able to have inside, but its also more inviting now that people see people outside,” Lopez said.

But through the challenges, one aspect has remained constant for each of these businesses — the support of their local community.

“It’s a rollercoaster, but we’ll get through it,” Lopez said. “We have loyal customers."

More change could be on the horizon for employers.

A bill moving through the state's legislature would require business owners to notify people no later than 24 hours after finding out about an employees' exposure to the virus. Violators could be charged with a crime and fined up to $10,000.