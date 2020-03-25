Burritos and Burgers to the Rescue

Karina’s Mexican Seafood shops, located in Bonita and National City, and Island Fine Burgers, with locations all over the county, said on Wednesday that they were giving away food to folks who are helping and folks who need help.

All a local first-responder – firefighters, police officers, hospital staffers and EMTs -- has to do to get a free burrito for the rest of the month? Show up at the Karina’s on 89 Bonita Road or 1705 Highland Ave., in National City, between 12-6 p.m. and flash credentials, and a carnitas, fish or veggie burrito is theirs for the ordering. Our local heroes can even call ahead for faster service if they want.

“During these difficult and uncertain times, it’s the least we can do for first-responders who put their lives at risk daily to assist in this fight,” said Karina’s Group partner David Contreras Curiel in a news release.

And for everyone who orders a full-price adult entrée at Islands Fine Burgers – you can get curbside pickup, of course -- the restaurants' owners will donate a free meal to a local seniors center.

Islands Fine Burgers restaurants across San Diego – nine locations, everywhere from Carlsbad to Chula Vista -- are stepping up to help senior citizens who can use a meal -- and help keep their workers working, to boot.

“As with the entire restaurant industry, we are struggling to keep our doors open and our team employed,” Islands Fine Burgers president Michael Smith said in a separate news release. “We believe this offer will not only help our community and our guests, but it will enable us to try and keep as many of our team members employed.

A representative for Islands Burgers said the chain has already donated 16,000 meals in the first few days of the drive.

