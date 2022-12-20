Burglars Take Cash, ATM From Alpine VFW Post; Other Posts Targeted

San Diego Sheriff's Department deputies are trying to figure out if the same crew is behind a string of burglaries at VFW posts in the county.

NBC 7 has confirmed a number of VFWs across the county have been recently burglarized.

At the VFW post in Alpine, surveillance cameras captured burglary suspects climbing through a shattered window in the pool room at around 4:30 a.m. Monday. They were masked and hooded, and the first burglar in was armed with a sledgehammer and electric saw.

Post Commander John Sullivan walked NBC 7 through the post and showed where the burglars made off with an ATM machine filled with cash, then loaded it into a car with a getaway driver.

He also said they made off with almost $2,000 of the nonprofits’ money after sawing the lock off the drop box behind the bar.

“That money is used to help veterans' widows, their children, even veterans that have medical needs. We have a few of our lifelong veterans that are battling cancer. A lot of money is used to help them pay bills that are unforeseen," Sulivan said.

NBC 7 has learned that about an hour before the Alpine VFW was burglarized, thieves broke into the Poway VFW post, but the crew couldn't make off with the bolted-down safes and ATM machine.

Back on Dec. 7, a burglar alarm went off at the Ramona VFW. At this time, deputies can't confirm if the burglaries are connected.

But Casino Inn co-owner Kyle Clifton said the crimes are eerily similar and seem coordinated.

He showed us surveillance video of the suspected thieves who broke into his bar and grill in Alpine around 4 a.m. on Dec. 14.

Like the Alpine VFW that's less than two miles away, he said the crooks stole a safe from his business.

Video also shows them with a sledgehammer, crowbar and other tools. They ransacked the office before making off with employee tips after a wedding. In all, Clifton said they stole about $7,000.

“It’s terrible,” Clifton said, thinking about the impact the loss has on his employees. “I mean they came in here, drank juices, stole money like it was nothing and left.”

Commander Sullivan is wondering why people would want to steal from the men and women who fought for their freedom.

He's hoping the pictures and video will help deputies catch the crooks

"They did make the mistake of having their driver without a mask, so we will find you. Law enforcement will find you and justice will be served," Sullivan said.