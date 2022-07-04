Bullet Pierces Through Lemon Grove Home; Neighbor Arrested for Shots Fired: SDSO

Several bullets pierced through a Lemon Grove home Monday, leading to the arrest of a man who police say was responsible for the shooting.

The incident was reported shortly after 4 a.m. when residents on the 8200 block of Mt. Vernon Street heard gunshots. Authorities responded to the scene and found bullet holes in the home of the person who reported the shooting, as well as in the home next door.

San Diego County Sheriff’s Department deputies tried to make contact with the residents of the home next door but to no avail, prompting authorities to build a perimeter around the house, according to Lt. Pat McEvoy

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 7 San Diego app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

“There was no response. Deputies saw some movement inside, saw some individuals who weren’t cooperative initially,” Lt. McEvoy said. “After repeated announcements with the PA’s from the patrol cars, eventually we got two adults to exit the residence -- one being the suspect who’s now under arrest for shooting at a dwelling.”

The man arrested in connection with the shooting was identified as Richard Churchill, who faces charges that include negligent discharge of a firearm and child endangerment since a young child was sleeping in his home at the time of the shooting.

No injuries were reported in connection with the shots fired.