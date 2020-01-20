Bullet Holes, Shell Casings Found After Shots Fired in Linda Vista

Police found shell casings and bullet holes in vehicles along a neighborhood street in Linda Vista after witnesses reported hearing gunfire in the area Monday afternoon.

Gunfire was first reported at 7049 Eastman Street just after 2:30 p.m., according to the San Diego Police Department. One side of the street is lined with apartment buildings and on the other has a series of fast food restaurants.

Bullets struck at least two vehicles parked along the curb of the street. Both belonged to a man who said his sister and infant nephew were leaving their home as the shots rang out.

"Out of nowhere I heard the gunshots," the man said. "Bam! Bam! Bam! Round after round and then I was just in panic mode because my sister was just leaving and was in between the cars that got hit."

A parked van had at least one bullet hole in its fender was was leaking fluid, and a sedan had a hole in its windshield.

Three juvenile males were reportedly seen running from the area.

Neighbors told NBC 7 the fear the shooting is gang related, though police have not confirmed gang activity.

No injuries were reported and there was no working description of any suspects, SDPD said.

