 Hundreds of Theater, Festive Costumes Need to Go as Historic Buffalo Breath Closes - NBC 7 San Diego
Hundreds of Theater, Festive Costumes Need to Go as Historic Buffalo Breath Closes

By Andrew Johnson

29 PHOTOS

39 minutes ago

Published 45 minutes ago | Updated 39 minutes ago
Buffalo Breath Costumes was established in 1972 and moved around the county several times.

The costume shop specialized in high-end theatrical quality period costumes.

It announced in October that at the end of the year, it would close its doors forever.

The reason: Buffalo Breath couldn't compete with online retailers like Amazon.

Now, hundreds of costumes are up for grabs as the store offers liquidation sales in hopes to clear their inventory.

Take a look at some of the costumes the store is selling at a first come, first serve basis.
