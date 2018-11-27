Home
Hundreds of Theater, Festive Costumes Need to Go as Historic Buffalo Breath Closes
By
Andrew Johnson
29 PHOTOS
39 minutes ago
Published 45 minutes ago | Updated 39 minutes ago
Buffalo Breath Costumes was established in 1972 and moved around the county several times.
The costume shop specialized in high-end theatrical quality period costumes.
It announced in October that at the end of the year, it would close its doors forever.
The reason: Buffalo Breath couldn't compete with online retailers like Amazon.
Now, hundreds of costumes are up for grabs as the store offers liquidation sales in hopes to clear their inventory.
Take a look at some of the costumes the store is selling at a first come, first serve basis.
