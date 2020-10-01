Brutal Heat Continues For San Diego County, Flex Alert Issued

San Diegans will experience another day of brutal temperatures on Thursday after a day of record-breakers from a heat wave that refuses to let up until this weekend.

Due to the extreme heat, caused by a high pressure system lingering over the western United States, the National Weather Service issued a heat advisory for coastal areas in effect until 8 p.m. Thursday. Inland valleys are under an excessive heat warning until 8 p.m.

Temperatures are expected to be about 20 degrees above average for this time of year, NBC 7 Meteorologist Sheena Parveen said. That's after a day of already record-setting temperatures across San Diego County, including in San Diego, Vista, Lake Cuyamaca and Campo.

"Today will be much like yesterday with once again some record highs broken across the county," Parveen said.

While the advisory and warning are scheduled to lift, the heat itself will stick around through at least Friday.

The extreme heat, which is impacting much of the state, could also strain California's electrical system, the California Independent Systems Operator (CAISO) warned. The agency issued a Flex Alert urging residents to conserve energy on Thursday from 3 p.m. to 10 p.m. due to what was expected to be another day of scorching temperatures.

Lots of records of broken today! Quite the warm one with more hot temperatures expected over the next couple of days and some relief this weekend. Stay cool out there! 😎 #cawx #heatheatgoaway pic.twitter.com/d0Y1pR9EHK — NWS San Diego (@NWSSanDiego) October 1, 2020

Flex Alerts are issued when the electricity grid is overtaxed due to high temperatures, the ISO said. It is a voluntary call on residents to conserve electricity when demand is at its peak.

Consumers should conserve electricity by turning off unnecessary lights, not using major appliances and setting air conditioner thermostats to 78 degrees or higher, especially in the late afternoon and early evening when the grid is most stressed, the ISO said.

More energy-saving tips can be found on the FlexAlert website.

Residents are advised to drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun and check up on relatives and neighbors, according to the NWS. The agency also stresses that children, senior and pets must never be left in a vehicle parked in hot weather, even with windows open, as interior temperatures can rapidly turn lethal.

To help residents escape the heat, the county is offering nine air-conditioned cooling centers in Alpine, Borrego Springs, Fallbrook, Lakeside, Potrero, Ramona, Santa Ysabel, Spring Valley and Valley Center.

Due to the coronavirus, mandatory mask-wearing and social-distancing protocols are enforced in the facilities. A full list of the locations can be found here.