‘Comet Fire' Sends up Smoke Over San Marcos

Firefighters are battling flames in North County Thursday afternoon after a brush fire broke out in San Marcos and quickly burned 40 acres.

The so-called Comet Fire, began burning shortly after noon in a small field east of Palomar College and north of San Marcos Middle School, in an area surrounded by dozens of homes. At one point, the fire came within 50 yards from homes on Kirkwall and Helmsdale drives, according to an agency that captures aerial footage of fires.

No structures are believed to have been damaged by the fire, which is advancing at a moderate rate of speed. The county was warning that residents should "prepare to evacuate if requested or if you feel unsafe." The sheriff's department announced a little after 2 p.m. that a temporary evacuation point was located at 399 South Twin Oaks Valley Road at Cal State San Marcos, in Parking Lots X, Y, and Z

SDG&E Cameras

Shortly after 1:30, San Diego sheriff's deputies said that evacuation warnings were being issued from east of Los Posas Road, west of Twin Oaks, north of Mission Road and south of Borden Road.

Cal Fire tweeted at about 1 p.m. that they had sent air resources -- two air tankers -- to help battle the blaze. A firefighting helicopter was also spotted overhead. Both water drops and fire-retardant had been dropped in the area.

In addition to assistance from Cal Fire, the San Marcos Fire Department is getting assistance from the Carlsbad, Vista, Escondido, Encinitas, Rancho Santa Fe and the Oceanside fire departments battling the blaze.

Fire crews are working in hot weather -- temperatures are above 85 degrees, and humidity is only 18%. Fortunately, wind conditions were moderate -- a breeze was blowing at about 6 mph. A red flag warning goes into effect at 4 p.m.

.@CALFIRESANDIEGO has sent air resources to assist @SMFD with a vegetation fire at Palomar College in San Marcos. Please follow @SMFD for further updates. https://t.co/qGenCcpUA5 — CAL FIRE/SAN DIEGO COUNTY FIRE (@CALFIRESANDIEGO) January 14, 2021

Check back here for updates on this breaking news story.