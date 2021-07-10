San Diego Sheriff’s Department

Brush Fire West of Japatul Valley Road Prompts Evacuation Warnings for Descanso Area

The Road Fire is reported to be holding at 70 acres and 0% contained

By Brenda Gregorio-Nieto

Japatul Valley Road Brush Fire
SDG&E Cameras

A vehicle fire that spread to nearby vegetation near Descanso is prompting evacuations warnings for the area and I-8 lane closures, the San Diego Sheriff's Department said.

The Road Fire was reported by the Cleveland National Forest around noon Saturday was it quickly grew to 20 acres.

Around 1 p.m., the Cleveland NF said the fire is holding at 70 acres with 0% contained and a moderate rate of spread.

SDSO told NBC 7 evacuation warnings were given for the Descanso area.

Caltrans San Diego said westbound I-8 lanes west of State Route 79/ Japatul Valley Road lanes are closed due to the fire.

Cleveland NF and Cal Fire San Diego firefighters are at the scene combating the fire.

No other information was available.

Please refresh this page for updates on this story. Details may change as more information becomes available.

