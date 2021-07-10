Brush Fire West of Japatul Valley Road Prompts Evacuation Warnings for Descanso Area

A vehicle fire that spread to nearby vegetation near Descanso is prompting evacuations warnings for the area and I-8 lane closures, the San Diego Sheriff's Department said.
The Road Fire was reported by the Cleveland National Forest around noon Saturday was it quickly grew to 20 acres.
Around 1 p.m., the Cleveland NF said the fire is holding at 70 acres with 0% contained and a moderate rate of spread.
SDSO told NBC 7 evacuation warnings were given for the Descanso area.
Caltrans San Diego said westbound I-8 lanes west of State Route 79/ Japatul Valley Road lanes are closed due to the fire.
Cleveland NF and Cal Fire San Diego firefighters are at the scene combating the fire.
No other information was available.
