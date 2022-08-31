Border 32 Fire in Dulzura Forcing Evacuations, Highway Closures

Border 32 Fire Details as of 4 p.m.
- Location: Near SR-94 and Barret Lake Road
- Size: 150-plus acres
- Evacuation Orders: Barrett Lake Road, Coyote Holler Road, Round Potrero Road
- Evacuation Points: Jamul Casino, 14145 Campo Rd.; Potrero County Park at 24800 Potrero Park Dr.; Potrero Campo Elementary at 1654 Buckman Springs Rd.
- Road Closures: EB/WB State Route 94 near Bowmans Road; Barrett School Road between SR-94
A brush fire that sparked Wednesday afternoon in Dulzura in far East San Diego County is growing rapidly and forcing evacuations and road closures, Cal Fire San Diego said.
The Border 32 fire started at about 2:30 p.m. in a remote area near state Route 94 and Barret Lake Road. Cal Fire estimated the fire at 150-plus acres by 4 p.m.
Deputies went door-to-door announcing evacuation orders along Barrett Lake Road and Coyote Holler Road, according to the San Diego County Sheriff's Department. Temporary evacuation points have been set up at Jamul Casino at 14145 Campo Rd., Potrero County Park at 24800 Potrero Park Dr., and Potrero Campo Elementary at 1654 Buckman Springs Rd.
One structure has been destroyed, according to Cal Fire.
SR-94 is closed in both directions near Bowmans Road, according to Caltrans. Barrett School Road is also closed at SR-94. Pets can be taken to San Diego County Animal Shelter located at 5821 Sweetwater Road in Bonita.
For more information, call County Animal Services at (619) 236-2341. @CALFIRESANDIEGO @ReadySanDiego
It was not immediately clear what caused the fire, if any structures in the area were damaged or if there were any injuries.
What to Do to Prepare For a Wildfire Evacuation in California
The best way to prepare for a wildfire is to plan ahead. Tailor this plan to your household's needs and make sure all family members are familiar with its details. Click here to see what your plan should include.